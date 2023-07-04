Open Menu

Mango Seminar Held At BZU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Uzair, said that the scientists were working for better quality production of mangoes and they would soon be able to produce export quality mangoes.

He expressed these views while addressing a mango seminar organized by soil sciences department BZU here on Tuesday. He said that the scientists were presenting better solution to the problems of mangoes reported by our farmers. VC also discussed the nutritional needs of mangoes, problems and their solutions.

Agronomy department Prof Dr. Nazim Hussain Labar, said that solution to the problems of mangoes has been sought under many projects and the mango seminar was organized in this regard.

In-charge Mango Research Station, Shujaabad, Javed Iqbal Saqi, said that the mango industry could boost if mangoes proper trimming and their nutritional needs are met.

Pathologist, Mango Research Institute, Tariq Malik, said that the dangerous diseases of mangoes including sudden death, blossom blight and others could be controlled by the better use of nutrient elements.. Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana, Shafqat Saeed Mian from Nawaz Sharif University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Abid, Dr. Muhammad Zafar , Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif and others participated in the seminar.

At the end of the seminar, focal person Dr. Jam Niaz Ahmed thanked all the participants for participating in the seminar.

