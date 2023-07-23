Open Menu

Mango Seminar: Mango Tree Should Be Given Status Of National Tree

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Mango trees should be given the status of a national tree and steps should be taken to increase mango exports as it will not only help earn foreign exchange but also improve the living standard of peasants.

This was recommended by different speakers including Chairman Seraikistan Council Zahoor Dharaija, Malik Allah Nawaz Wanis, Saleem Darbari, Aamir Shehzad, and many others in a seminar on Mangos, here.

Chairman Seraikistan Council Zahoor Dharaija lamented that mango orchards were being ignored continuously.

The government should patronize the mango orchards at national level.

He stated that an agriculture-based free industrial zone should also be introduced in the Seraiki region so that growers could find excellent opportunities to earn bread and butter.

Malik Allah Nawaz Wanis, another speaker, observed that the region used to produce over 70 percent of the country's mangoes. Multan is popular at the global level for its exotic mangoes.

He stated that juice factories should be introduced in the region.

He also expressed concern about the massive level of cutting of mature mango trees.

He however lauded the region's culture as the region is considered as a gifting hub.

Aamir Shehzad Siddique also spoke and stated that mango orchards had been removed from over 15000 acres in the region. The cutting of mango trees is also putting a negative impact on the region's ecology.

The speakers also demanded the government to ensure maximum facilities for enhancing mango exports.

