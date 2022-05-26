Mango should be harvested at sweetness level 8-10 Brix: Experts

Agriculture experts Thursday issued a set of guidelines about mango orchard care with information at what fructose level the fruit be harvested for lucrative foreign markets to attract dollars or to make profits from the domestic market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts Thursday issued a set of guidelines about mango orchard care with information at what fructose level the fruit be harvested for lucrative foreign markets to attract Dollars or to make profits from the domestic market.

In a statement issued here, agriculture spokesman said that some observational and scientific methods should be adopted to decide when to harvest for export and when for local markets adding that farmers should observe whether the shoulders have a right built and size and has a shape in commensurate with the variety. Moreover, they should also check the sweetness or fructose level by Refractometer.

If the Refractometer shows fructose level 10-12 degree Brix then the fruit is ready for the harvest for local market.

However, if farmers want to harvest for export then they should do it when its sweetness ranged between 8 to 10 degree Brix, experts said adding that it will enhance shelf life of mango.

Sometimes, mango looks good in shape and size but does not have desired level of sweetness and stone (seed) remain smaller in size. Harvest in this case and subsequent artificial ripening technique would not make the fruit attain desired sweetness, colour and aroma that can attract buyers.

Experts said, it is always advisable to use Refractometer before harvest even if the size and shape of fruit looked good.

Orchard owners must not harvest when sweetness of mango is below 8 degree Brix which is the early phase of maturity. Second stage of maturity is called the middle level of maturity which can make experts and farmers assess how long the fruit can be kept in shelves after harvest. Fruit plucked at this stage, and after ripening, possessed all the qualities the king of fruit is known for all over the world like its taste and aroma. Fruit harvested at middle maturity stage can be kept in cold shelves for longer duration possibly three to four weeks.

If we cut the mango at middle maturity level from shoulder to bottom we will find the pulp tending to attain yellowish colour while skin clolour would be turning from darker to lighter green. This fruit, after passing through the third stage of maturity, would deliver fruit fit in all attributes and 100 per cent complete i.e yellow, aromatic and sweet, ready to satisfy our taste buds.

Pakistan is ranked seventh in the world with regard to mango production and produe 2 million Metric ton mango annually with Punjab contribution assessed at 1.3 million metric ton from an area of 111,432 acres. However, this year, experts think mango production might face reduction due to extreme hot weather conditions.