'Mangoes and Dates Festival-2022' at Ratta Kulachi Farm on Wednesday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Research Institute, D.I.Khan is going to organize 'Mangoes and Dates Festival-2022' here at the Agriculture Research Institute, Ratta Kulachi Farm.

Talking to APP, Director of Agriculture Research Institute Abdul Qayyum Khan informed that over 30 varieties each of mango and dates besides their related products would be displayed in the festival.

He said that the festival was being organized to provide a platform to growers, businessmen, and academia to come together for enhancement of fruit's productivity and to strengthen the agriculture sector.

He informed the KP province was producing a total 3032 ton mangoes from the mango orchards spread at an area of 340 hectares with maximum contribution of D.I.Khan district which produce 2450 ton from 264 hectares orchards.

The director was of the view that the mango production of the province was very low as compared to other provinces as the Punjab had over one hundred thousand hectares area of mango orchards and Sindh had around 60 thousand hectares area for the production of 'the king of fruits'.

The lack of awareness was one of the reasons behind low production of the fruit, he opined and added that this festival would help creating awareness among the farmers about the benefits of mango orchards.

He said the tendency of sugarcane cultivation was also among the major obstacles in the way of increasing mango production as five sugar mills were only in D.I.Khan.

For increasing the mango production and its orchards area, he stressed upon the farmers to use modern technology and follow the guidelines issued by the agriculture department.

He said the 'Mango and Dates Festival was being organized second time in the district after 2020.

The district produce 82 varieties of mango and 54 varieties of dates, he informed.

He apprised that KP Secretary for Agriculture Dr Israr Khan would participate in the festival as chief guest. While Director General of KP Agriculture Research Peshawar Dr Abdul Bari, Chief Planning Officer, DGs of other agriculture departments, Vice Chancellors of universities in Dera besides a number of dates and mango growers would also participate in the festival.

Moreover, the students of universities have also been invited to create awareness and interest among them.

He said the agriculture department was making all out efforts for the development of agriculture sector and to make the country self-sufficient in all kinds of crops and fruits.

