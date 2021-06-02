Mangoes arrive in fruit markets, pandemic halts export

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Different varieties of mango have arrived in markets of Sindh province but export of mango to abroad has not yet started due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

According to a survey report, huge quantity of mango were arriving to fruit markets of Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, and Nawabshah divisions but due to less purchasing of mango in the markets only juice factories were buying mango while prevailing covid situation has also affected mango season.

Meanwhile, traders said that we have faced many difficulties in transporting mango to markets including hiring vehicles, labour on heavy rent but do not get the desired outcome in this regard which was very disappointing.

Traders said that ahead of the outbreak of deadly virus in the world, mango was being exported to different countries including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, America, Dubai and Iran but mango export halted due to the pandemic.