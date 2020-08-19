Mangoes exports exceed target: PFVA Chief

Pakistan mango export exceeded its target of 80,000 tons during the season by exporting 1,25000 tons of mangoes earning foreign exchange of dollars 72 million despite hard situation globally after outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan mango export exceeded its target of 80,000 tons during the season by exporting 1,25000 tons of mangoes earning foreign exchange of Dollars 72 million despite hard situation globally after outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic.

Another 25,000 tons of mangoes are expected to be exported in next one month.

Keeping post COVID-19 pandemic challenges in mind, the Ministry of Commerce had set mango export target at 80,000 tons however, Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association (PFVA) effectively managed to export 45000 tons more mangoes by adopting aggressive strategy.

Federal Government also took certain required steps to support the mangoes export, said PFVA's Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed in a statement issued here Wednesday.

He said it was anticipated that during next 1 or 1.5 months an additional mango export of 25,000 tons would be made.

He said the current mango season was one of the most difficult seasons in the history of mango export. However, he said, his Association turned these challenges into a unique opportunities by adopting appropriate and realistic strategies including sending mango consignments by sea and land after suspension of flight operations throughout the world.

He said people were confined to their homes due to the global lockdowns were badly in need of food items particularly high nutrition food.

Thus, mango being on top of that list due to it's high nutrition value and effectiveness in combating the deadly pandemic was in high demand.

Taking advantage of this situation, President Dr. Arif Alvi convened a special meeting in the President House and decided to launch an aggressive more for promotion of Pakistani mangoes through Pakistani missions abroad by sending " gift of mangoes" to all head of states with a view to improve diplomatic ties with these states .

In line with this decision, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan conducted mango promotion-related activities in 24 cities of different countries through Pakistani missions.

This well-thought strategy played a vital role in promotion of Pakistani mangoes globally. With an overall mango export of 46276 tons, the share of UAE, Iran & Oman was 33000 tons, 17956 tons and 11,459 tons respectively.

Waheed Ahmed appreciated the coordination and cooperation in all the concerned government departments in resolving export-related issues.

He said that if the same level of support and facilitation continued for mango exports, the export of Pakistani mangoes could easily be increased to 200,000 tons within three years.

PFVA Chief had already submitted a comprehensive road map titled Horticulture Vision � 2030 to the Federal Government for rapid growth of horticulture. The map was formulated after extensive consultations with all the stakeholders throughout the country.

With implementation of this road map, the export of mangoes could be enhanced to 200,000 tons, making our country the second largest exporter of the mangoes, he added.