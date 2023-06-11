Mangoes' several health benefits amid high in demand during summer season: Nutrition Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The mangoes are the most popular and highly demanded fruit during the summer season with various health benefits and over 600 varieties are available in the country.

Aside from their sweet, delicious taste, mangoes also offer numerous health benefits, as stated by a nutrition expert.

Nutrition Expert Dr Zahid Rizwan informed that mangoes and its nutrients have several health benefits, such as it improves immunity and the digestive health system as some polyphenols found in the fruit might even lower the risk of certain cancers, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on its most impressive nutrient facts is that just 1 cup (165 grams) of fresh mango provides nearly 67% of the DV for vitamin C this water-soluble vitamin aids the immune system, helps the body absorb iron, and promotes cell growth.

He explained that Mangoes are also a good source of minerals copper and folate, which are especially important nutrients during pregnancy, as they support healthy fetal growth and development.

Mangoes are low in calories yet high in nutrients particularly vitamin C, which aids immunity, iron absorption, and cell growth and repair, he added.