Mania For Eid Shopping Reaches New Heights: Report
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) As the countdown to Eid-ul-Fiter begins, Pakistanis are busy making last-minute preparations to ensure a joyous and memorable celebration where markets are flooded with people of all ages, from children to adults, eagerly shopping for new clothes, shoes and accessories.
As the Eid-ul-Fiter celebrations approach, the mania for Eid shopping has reached new heights across
Pakistan, a report aired by ptv news noted,
The report stated that major cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are experiencing a shopping frenzy, with many markets remaining open till late at night to cater to the huge demand.
Parents are spoiling their kids with fancy outfits, glittering jewelry and trendy shoes, while youngsters are picking out stylish attire to wear on the big day, said group of citizens.
From traditional shalwar kameez to modern-day designer wear, the options are endless and the excitement is
palpable, said a women from Lahore.
Women are also busy selecting elegant outfits, adorned with intricate embroidery and sparkling sequins to wear on Eid day, she added.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers are working overtime to restock shelves, replenish supplies and cater to the overwhelming demand for Eid essentials.
"We have never seen such a huge rush of customers before," said a shopkeeper at Lahore' s famous Anarkali
Bazaar.
"Our sales have increased by at least 50% compared to last year, and we're struggling to keep up with the demand.
"
Another shopkeeper from Karachi's Tariq Road, added, "People are buying everything from clothes to shoes to jewelry. We are doing our best to restock our shelves, but it is getting difficult to keep up with the demand."
The shopkeepers also expressed their gratitude to the customers for their enthusiastic response, saying that it was a welcome boost to their business after a slow year.
Local boutiques and high-end fashion stores also reported a significant surge in sales, with many of their Eid collections selling out quickly.
Tailors are also working around the clock to deliver orders on time. "We are working day and night to ensure that all our customers receive their stitched clothes on time," said a tailor from a Islamabad market.
"It is a challenging task, but we are determined to deliver." With just a few days left before Eid, tailors are racing against time to complete their orders and make the festive season special for their customers.
In addition to the shopping frenzy, mehndi and bangle stalls are being set up in markets and shopping centers, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Women and girls are flocking to these stalls to get intricate mehndi designs applied to their hands and feet, while also buying colorful bangles and other accessories to complete their Eid look, said customers from Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mania for eid shopping reaches new heights: report3 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis sharing patriotic messages on social media on 85th Pakistan day3 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders, other organizations extend warm congratulations on Pakistan Day1 hour ago
-
Governor visits Pindi food street2 hours ago
-
PM grieved over martyrdom of four policemen in Noshki terror attack2 hours ago
-
On her birth anniversary, President remembers Nusrat Bhutto as "symbol of courage"2 hours ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends greetings on Pakistan Day10 hours ago
-
President condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar11 hours ago
-
PM condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar, Kalat11 hours ago
-
AJK President orders for delivery of quality higher education by AJK11 hours ago
-
AJK President, PM extend heartiest felicitations to Pakistani nation on Resolution Day11 hours ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to nation on Pakistan Day11 hours ago