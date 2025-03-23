Mania for eid shopping reaches new heights: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) As the countdown to Eid-ul-Fiter begins, Pakistanis are busy making last-minute preparations to ensure a joyous and memorable celebration where markets are flooded with people of all ages, from children to adults, eagerly shopping for new clothes, shoes and accessories.

As the Eid-ul-Fiter celebrations approach, the mania for Eid shopping has reached new heights across

Pakistan, a report aired by ptv news noted,

The report stated that major cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are experiencing a shopping frenzy, with many markets remaining open till late at night to cater to the huge demand.

Parents are spoiling their kids with fancy outfits, glittering jewelry and trendy shoes, while youngsters are picking out stylish attire to wear on the big day, said group of citizens.

From traditional shalwar kameez to modern-day designer wear, the options are endless and the excitement is

palpable, said a women from Lahore.

Women are also busy selecting elegant outfits, adorned with intricate embroidery and sparkling sequins to wear on Eid day, she added.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers are working overtime to restock shelves, replenish supplies and cater to the overwhelming demand for Eid essentials.

"We have never seen such a huge rush of customers before," said a shopkeeper at Lahore' s famous Anarkali

Bazaar.

"Our sales have increased by at least 50% compared to last year, and we're struggling to keep up with the demand.

"

Another shopkeeper from Karachi's Tariq Road, added, "People are buying everything from clothes to shoes to jewelry. We are doing our best to restock our shelves, but it is getting difficult to keep up with the demand."

The shopkeepers also expressed their gratitude to the customers for their enthusiastic response, saying that it was a welcome boost to their business after a slow year.

Local boutiques and high-end fashion stores also reported a significant surge in sales, with many of their Eid collections selling out quickly.

Tailors are also working around the clock to deliver orders on time. "We are working day and night to ensure that all our customers receive their stitched clothes on time," said a tailor from a Islamabad market.

"It is a challenging task, but we are determined to deliver." With just a few days left before Eid, tailors are racing against time to complete their orders and make the festive season special for their customers.

In addition to the shopping frenzy, mehndi and bangle stalls are being set up in markets and shopping centers, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Women and girls are flocking to these stalls to get intricate mehndi designs applied to their hands and feet, while also buying colorful bangles and other accessories to complete their Eid look, said customers from Rawalpindi.