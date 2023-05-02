UrduPoint.com

Manipuri Supplier Arrested With 40 Bags Of Raw Material

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Manipuri supplier arrested with 40 bags of raw material

The police on Tuesday caught an accused red-handed in an attempt to supply the raw material used in making Manipuri and also recovered 40 bags containing raw material from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday caught an accused red-handed in an attempt to supply the raw material used in making Manipuri and also recovered 40 bags containing raw material from his possession.

On the special instructions of SSP Amjad Shaikh, SITE Police intercepted a Jeep near the Customs office and arrested an accused Salman Rajput along with 40 bags of substance used for making Manipuri, said the police spokesman.

The arrested accused, who hails from Karachi, confessed that he was involved in supplying such material in different areas of the province.

SITE Police also registered a case under Manipuri and Gutka Act and started investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Police SITE From Jeep

Recent Stories

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

9 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

9 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

9 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

9 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

3 minutes ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.