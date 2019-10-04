UrduPoint.com
Manmohan Singh Agrees To Visit Kartarpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:21 PM

Manmohan Singh agrees to visit Kartarpur

Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to be a part of the all-party delegation set to visit Kartarpur in Pakistan for Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations, NDTV reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to be a part of the all-party delegation set to visit Kartarpur in Pakistan for Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations, NDTV reported.But India's Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh clarified that the group would only go to the Kartarpur gurudwara and not for the launch of the Kartarpur Corridor, the news report stated.

"There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor opening) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well," he was quoted as saying.Pakistan had announced on September 30 a decision to invite the former Indian prime minister for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had that Singh, who served as the premier of India for 10 years, is a representative of the Sikh community and very well-respected in Pakistan.He added that a written invitation will be sent to Singh, who is Prime Minister Modi's predecessor.The Kartarpur Corridor is a passage connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India and Kartarpur in Pakistan.

It will allow Sikh pilgrims access to the shrine.The inauguration is scheduled to be held on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib in November.

