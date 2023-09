SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Some unidentified outlaws killed a man and his nephew in a house here at Kamer Mushani area on Tuesday.

Police said that the deceased were identified as-- Naseer (56) and his nephew Aqib (30).

The reason behind the killings could not be ascertained yet,said police.

Police shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy while further investigation was under way.