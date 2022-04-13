UrduPoint.com

Man,niece Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed in a road mishap here in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that Gulam Mohuyud Din (57) resident of Wapda Colony along with his niece Khadija (22) was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near FCCI bridge, Canal road.

Consequently,both suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital,while the police was investigating.

