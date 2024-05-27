Man,Nikah Registrar Arrested For "Fraudulent Marriage"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A man and a Nikah khawan were arrested on Monday in Jand town of Attock for solemnizing the "fraudulent marriage" of an underage runaway girl.
According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Hussain reported to Jand Police that his 13-year-old granddaughter had been abducted by an unknown person.
The police investigation team, using human and digital intelligence, located the girl, who presented a marriage contract showing she had willingly married Rab Nawaz, a native of Attock city.
Upon investigating the marriage contract and Nikah Nama, police found them to be fake and unregistered with the relevant authorities.
It was further revealed that the girl was underage, rendering the Nikah illegal under Pakistani law. As a result, the police arrested the abductor, Rab Nawaz, and the Nikah khawan, and have launched further investigations into the matter.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qaiser Sheikh Inaugurates Renovated KPT Staff College2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews facilities, issues of SEZs32 minutes ago
-
PM directs urgent actions to extinguish margalla hills fire32 minutes ago
-
IED blast kills one, injures another in Bajaur32 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan condoled the martyrdo ..36 minutes ago
-
Afforestation, reduction of greenhouse gas emission vital to reduce glaciers melting52 minutes ago
-
Twin brothers arrested for strangling sister in Jabri Mansehra52 minutes ago
-
Missing boy Taha's body recovered from Trail-552 minutes ago
-
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses58 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt directed to take all possible measures to control spread of diseases1 hour ago
-
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 281 hour ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib to hold "Khuli Katcheries " in Rwp, surrounding areas1 hour ago