Man,Nikah registrar arrested for "Fraudulent Marriage"

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A man and a Nikah khawan were arrested on Monday in Jand town of Attock for solemnizing the "fraudulent marriage" of an underage runaway girl.

According to a police spokesman, Muhammad Hussain reported to Jand Police that his 13-year-old granddaughter had been abducted by an unknown person.

The police investigation team, using human and digital intelligence, located the girl, who presented a marriage contract showing she had willingly married Rab Nawaz, a native of Attock city.

Upon investigating the marriage contract and Nikah Nama, police found them to be fake and unregistered with the relevant authorities.

It was further revealed that the girl was underage, rendering the Nikah illegal under Pakistani law. As a result, the police arrested the abductor, Rab Nawaz, and the Nikah khawan, and have launched further investigations into the matter.

