Manpower Export – Grabbing slots in global job markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Every year, Pakistan sends approximately one million skilled workers abroad with this dynamic sector becoming central to alleviating unemployment and bolstering Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves through remittances.

As the country focuses on meeting the demands of the international labour market, its policies and initiatives continue to evolve, with the goal of producing skilled workers ready to take on global opportunities.

At the heart of this effort is Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) for being proactive in rolling out a series of training and skill development programs. These programs are designed to equip young Pakistanis with the expertise needed to succeed in competitive foreign job markets.

Two key entities within the OP&HRD—the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE)—play crucial roles in manpower export operation. These agencies facilitate overseas employment, ensuring that the migration process is smooth and well-regulated.

International Labor and Environmental Standards (ILES) project as a collaboration between Pakistan, the European Union and the International Labour Organization (ILO), is an important segment of country’s effort to align its labor practices with global standards.

“The ILES program has been a game changer,” remarked Minister of OP&HRD Chaudhry Salik Hussain. “It has not only enhanced Pakistani labor’s capacity to meet international obligations but also directly benefitted hundreds of enterprises, institutions and organizations across Pakistan,”

He acknowledged the importance of sustainable practices, emphasizing that adhering to labor and environmental rights is crucial for ethical reasons as well as fostering sustainable economic growth.

“Through these efforts, Pakistan addresses domestic unemployment and secures a vital source of foreign exchange through remittances by overseas workers,” the minister stated.

Two offshoots of the ministry, the BE&OE and OEC function side by side to legally send Pakistanis abroad, working closely with licensed overseas employment promoters and monitoring and managing emigration of Pakistani workers.

Over the years, the BE&OE maintained a comprehensive database of emigrants, recording more than 10 million workers who have sought employment abroad. Its efforts have been instrumental in ensuring that Pakistani manpower is competitive in global labor market, especially in the middle East.

According to official records, in 2015, as many as 946,571 Pakistanis emigrated for employment with 727,381 workers going abroad by December 2024.

Similarly - the OEC - a public sector recruitment agency operating under the OP&HRD ministry, is responsible for managing overseas employment process and has been an essential player in facilitating foreign jobs for Pakistani workers.

“We are also committed to work under the GSP+ framework to promote fair labor practices and sustainable development,” remarked the Minister for OP&HRD.

“The Federal government also aims to strengthen support for provincial labor departments to ensure workers’ rights and wellbeing.”

Key initiatives in these efforts include ratification and implementation of international labor conventions like those focusing on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and the Convention on Violence and Harassment at Work (C190).

The robust cooperation between Pakistan and its international partners like Japan and European Union have created more opportunities for Pakistani workers abroad, particularly Japan with its efforts to create avenues for Pakistani workforce.

Although in present economic situation, the remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis are a major support to our foreign exchange reserves yet proceeding abroad by technical hands also pose challenges of brain drain.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our asset in terms of remittances. But, in these efforts we lose many of our brilliant brains,” stated Rai Yaseen, a renowned lawyer. “No matter that many of our skilled workers earn respectable living abroad. But, we need a balance between those sent abroad and those needed locally to run the affairs of state departments.”

He opined to rejuvenate different sectors of our economy especially in private sector to create attractive job opportunities for our educated and skilled youth. “If we continue sending our rich brains abroad for earning foreign exchange, our own institutions would gradually face dearth of capable workforce.”

Talking of legal aspects, he urged the authorities to tighten noose around those involved in human trafficking and earning bad name for the country. “Instead that people opt for illegal means to go abroad, we need to strengthen our institutions under the Ministry of OP&HRD to secure more slots for Pakistani workers in international markets.”

Amidst varying opinions of experts, there is need for engaging legal overseas promoters to ensure that people vying to go abroad opt for legal means avoiding loss of money and precious lives.

There is also need to engage our workforce through awareness campaigns against illegal migration so we can avert the recurrence of recent incidents wherein many precious lives were lost.

As Pakistan continues to develop and refine its skilled manpower export strategies, the government must ensure that its workforce is well-equipped to meet the challenges of a competitive global labor market.

Through initiatives like the ILES project and sustained collaboration with international organizations, the future of Pakistan’s manpower export sector looks bright, with the potential to generate economic growth, alleviate poverty and contribute to prosperity of the country and wellbeing of its workers abroad.

