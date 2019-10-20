UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manpower Export Increased By 30 Percent

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:30 PM

Manpower export increased by 30 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, during the last year, has sent as many as 568,464 Pakistanis to foreign countries for various job assignments.

The export of manpower has increased by 30 percent as some 424,867 went abroad for overseas employment during the corresponding period of 2017, an official source in the Ministry told APP on Sunday.

\395

Related Topics

Job Sunday 2017 Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

2 hours ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

4 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.