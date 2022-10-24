Manpower plays vital role for stability, development: Fesco chief

UrduPoint.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engineer Bashir Ahmed said that manpower played a vital role for stability and development of the departments

He was addressing a farewell held on Monday at Fesco Headquarters in honor of retired sports officer Muhammad Arshad.

The chief said the sports department was one of the most important sections of the company which brought laurel for the company as its players won many sports competitions at national as well as international level.

Later, shields and gifts were also presented to the retired sports officer.

Secretary Fesco Sports Association Athar Ayub Chaudhary, Deputy Secretary Abid Rasheed, Faisal Shafi Rana, Sport Officer Fesco Muhammad Sajid and SDOs Tayyab Sattar and Sajjad were also present.

