FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commercial Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Ehsan Elahi said on Tuesday that manpower played vital role for stability and development of departments and good teams and workforce were an asset to departments.

He was addressing a farewell party held here at Fesco Headquarters in honor of SDO Civil/Caretaker Fesco Headquarters Fayyaz Ahmad, who retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

The Fesco commercial chief said that retirement in a respectful way was a great blessing of God. He said that Civil Works Division is one of the most important divisions of FESCO and retired officer run this directorate in expert manner and performed his duty actively.

He said that services of retired officer would be remembered for long time. He said that officers and officials of the company would welcome him all the time.

Later, shield and gifts were also presented to retiring officer.

Director General HR & Admin Bahr-e-Karam, Additional DG HR Dolat Ali Harl, Legal consultant Abdur Razzaq, Director Commercial Khalid Mehmood and XEN Civil Works Shakeel Haidar Lak were also present.