UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manpower Plays Vital Role In Organisation's Stability: Fesco Commercial Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Manpower plays vital role in organisation's stability: Fesco commercial chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commercial Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Ehsan Elahi said on Tuesday that manpower played vital role for stability and development of departments and good teams and workforce were an asset to departments.

He was addressing a farewell party held here at Fesco Headquarters in honor of SDO Civil/Caretaker Fesco Headquarters Fayyaz Ahmad, who retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

The Fesco commercial chief said that retirement in a respectful way was a great blessing of God. He said that Civil Works Division is one of the most important divisions of FESCO and retired officer run this directorate in expert manner and performed his duty actively.

He said that services of retired officer would be remembered for long time. He said that officers and officials of the company would welcome him all the time.

Later, shield and gifts were also presented to retiring officer.

Director General HR & Admin Bahr-e-Karam, Additional DG HR Dolat Ali Harl, Legal consultant Abdur Razzaq, Director Commercial Khalid Mehmood and XEN Civil Works Shakeel Haidar Lak were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Shakeel God All FESCO

Recent Stories

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

23 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

16 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

18 minutes ago

FC Marseille Says Has Evidence of Neymar's Racist ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.