Manpower plays vital role in stability and development: FESCO Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that manpower plays vital role in the stability and development of departments and a best team and workforce is an asset to departments.

He was addressing a farewell held here at FESCO Headquarters for Deputy Director (HR) FESCO Salamat Ali who retired from his service after attaining the age of superannuation. The FESCO Chief said that retirement in a respectful way is a great blessing of God. He said that HR is one of the most important sections of FESCO and the retired officer ran the department in an expert manner and performed his duties actively.

He said that services of the retired officer would be remembered for a long time.

General Manager Technical Amir Mehboob Elahi, General Manager Operation Umar Hayat Gondal, General Manager (Commercial & Customer Services) Rao Mubasshar Hayat, Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Saeed, Chief Engineer Development Faisal Raza Marth, Chief Engineer Planning Munawwar Khan, Chief Engineer (CS) Asghar Hussain Qazlibas, Chief of Audit Muhammad Nazir, Chief Financial Officer Nazir Ahmad, PD Construction Javaid Iqbal, DG (HR) Farrukh Aftab, DG (IT) Imdad Ullah, Additional DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Director (Admin) Major (Retired) Muzaffar Qadir Malik, Director (CC&B) Abdul Hayee, Director MM Ahmad Ali Shah, Director (OD) Mehmood Ahmad, Director ERP Faisal Shehzad, Deputy Director Commercial Abdul Hafeez Nadeem, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion and they paid tributes to the services of retiring DD (HR) Salamat Ali Sajid.

Later, the FESCO Chief and others also presented shields and gifts to the retiring officer.