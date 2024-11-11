Manpower Plays Vital Role In Stability And Development: FESCO Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that manpower plays vital role in the stability and development of departments and a best team and workforce is an asset to departments.
He was addressing a farewell held here at FESCO Headquarters for Deputy Director (HR) FESCO Salamat Ali who retired from his service after attaining the age of superannuation. The FESCO Chief said that retirement in a respectful way is a great blessing of God. He said that HR is one of the most important sections of FESCO and the retired officer ran the department in an expert manner and performed his duties actively.
He said that services of the retired officer would be remembered for a long time.
General Manager Technical Amir Mehboob Elahi, General Manager Operation Umar Hayat Gondal, General Manager (Commercial & Customer Services) Rao Mubasshar Hayat, Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Saeed, Chief Engineer Development Faisal Raza Marth, Chief Engineer Planning Munawwar Khan, Chief Engineer (CS) Asghar Hussain Qazlibas, Chief of Audit Muhammad Nazir, Chief Financial Officer Nazir Ahmad, PD Construction Javaid Iqbal, DG (HR) Farrukh Aftab, DG (IT) Imdad Ullah, Additional DG (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Director (Admin) Major (Retired) Muzaffar Qadir Malik, Director (CC&B) Abdul Hayee, Director MM Ahmad Ali Shah, Director (OD) Mehmood Ahmad, Director ERP Faisal Shehzad, Deputy Director Commercial Abdul Hafeez Nadeem, Staff Officer Abid Rasheed and others were also present on the occasion and they paid tributes to the services of retiring DD (HR) Salamat Ali Sajid.
Later, the FESCO Chief and others also presented shields and gifts to the retiring officer.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One-week training workshop for agriculture census 2024 starts on KP2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of violence against women2 minutes ago
-
PSCA to monitor smoky vehicles2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin steps up anti-smog measures; bans smok-emitting materials2 minutes ago
-
Attackers shot killed man in Bara2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested a day after escape22 minutes ago
-
Dr. Sajid highlighted alarming situation about increase in diabetes patients32 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief with Sarfraz Bugti over Railway station blast32 minutes ago
-
Bugti determined to end terrorism menace for ensuring durable peace32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sundus Foundation42 minutes ago
-
Bus driver dies, 13 passengers injured in road accident42 minutes ago
-
Ample stock of fertilizers available in Lodhran district, says ADCR42 minutes ago