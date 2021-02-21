UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man's Body Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Man's body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Mithaiwala Chowk and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

During initial interrogation, the corpse was identified as Manzoor (35) son of Abdul Ghafoor Changar resident of Tona Bhattian.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Young Man Sargodha From

Recent Stories

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

18 minutes ago

Maryam's demand of re-election in NA-75 reflects d ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistani peacekeeper dies in Khartoum of traffic ..

44 minutes ago

Atletico Madrid stumble again to keep La Liga titl ..

44 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 20 Feb 2021

44 minutes ago

Three die in road accident

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.