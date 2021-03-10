UrduPoint.com
Man's Body Found

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Man's body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Body of a unidentified young man was found from a canal brink in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse laying at the brink of Rakh Branch Canal near Abdullah Pur and informed the area police.

The police took body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation for his identification and trace out his family was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

