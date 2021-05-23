(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place at Susan Road and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem,while further investigation for deceased's identification and search of family was underway.