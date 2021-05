(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place in Peoples Colony police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said some passersby witnessed the body of a 30-year-old man, Khurram ofNegahban Pura, lying at a deserted place near Abdullah Pur Bridge and informed the police.

The police sent the body to a mortuary.