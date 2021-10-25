(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The body of a 40-year-old man was found in the jurisdiction of Satellite police station here on Monday.

Police said that some passer-by spotted the body lying near Qainchi Morr, and informed the police.

Police rushed the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Teaching hospital for autopsy.

Later, the deceased was identified as Rana Mehboob, a resident of Chak No 46 NB.