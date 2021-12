KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :An unidentified body of a man was found from canal in the limits of Mustafabad police station here on Sunday.

Police said some passerby spotted the body of a man floating in the canal and informed the police.

The team reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Mustafabad police said that the deceased, in his 40s could not be identified.