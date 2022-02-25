(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A body of a man was found from a deserted place near Mandi morr,Sammundri road in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby spotted a corpse and informed Rescue 1122.

The team reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary.

The deceased could not be identified yet,said police while further investigation was underway.