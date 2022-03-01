KASUR, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A body of man was found lying near the fields of Ram Thaman area in the limits of Raja Jang police.

Police said here on Tuesday that passerby spotted a body and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and took the body into custody.The victim was identified as Shoukat Baloch (40) r/o Ram Thaman.

Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital while further investigation was underway.