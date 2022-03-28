UrduPoint.com

Man's Body Found

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Man's body found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body of a 60-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Adil General Store Chak Sewerage Drain and informed the Rescue 1122.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to area police who shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way.

