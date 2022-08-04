FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :A body of a man was found from a deserted place near Jalvi market in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 45-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Jalvi Market Jaranwala Road and informed Rescue 1122.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and handed over the body to the area police.

Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict person and he might expire due to overdose of narcotics,said police.