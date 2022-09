KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A body of man was found while floating in Head Balloki canal here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that some passersby spotted a corpse and informed rescue office.The team reached the spot and fished out the body of apparently 30-year-old man.

The victim,yet to be identified, was shifted to Trauma center,Phool Nagar.