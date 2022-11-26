FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Jamia Chishtia Chowk and informed the area police.

The police took body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortemwhereas further investigation for his identification was under progress, he added.