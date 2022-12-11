WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Police found a body of man in Sajjad town in the Asifabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

Police sources said that some passerby spotted body a man lying in the corner of the street and later shifted it to THQ hospital for autopsy.

Police sources said that the man seems to be a drug addict. The body was not identified till filing this news report. Wah Saddar Police registered a case and launched further investigation.