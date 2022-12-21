FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :A body of a young man was found from Sargodha road near general bus stand in the area of Civil Lines police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a man lying alongside Sargodha road near Lorry Adda gate and informed the rescue 1122.

The rescue team handed over the body to concerned police.

Later, the body was identified as Muhammad Qaisar (46) son of Ghulam Abbas, resident of Gujranwala while further investigation was under way, he added.