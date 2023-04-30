FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The body of a man was found at a deserted place in the area of City Jarawala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a man in his forties lying near the hide market Jaranwala and informed the Emergency Service.

The Rescue-1122 officials handed over the body to the area police.

The deceased appeared to be an addict, who might have died due to overdose of drugs. However, the real cause of his death would be ascertained after his postmortem report received, he added.