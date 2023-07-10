Open Menu

Man's Body Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby spotted the body of a 50-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Darul-Ehsan Chowk Sammundri Road and informed Rescue-1122.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to the area police for its identification.

Apparently, the ill-fated man was an addict person and he might have expired due to overdose of drugs. However, real causes of his death would be ascertained after postmortem, he added.

