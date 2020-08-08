UrduPoint.com
Man's Body Found

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Dead body of a man was found from a road near Canal Bridge in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police spokesman said that some passers-by witnessed a human dead body lying near Canal Bridge of D-Type Colony and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortuary.

Apparently, the body was of a 40-year-old man who was an addict. However, real cause of his death will come into light after post-mortem report.

Further investigation is under progress, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

