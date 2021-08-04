Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Dijkot-Tandla Road and informed Rescue-1122 and area police.

Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to area police who started investigation for his identification and search of his family.