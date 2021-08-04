UrduPoint.com

Man's Body Found From Canal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Man's body found from canal

Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Dijkot-Tandla Road and informed Rescue-1122 and area police.

Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to area police who started investigation for his identification and search of his family.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Road Young Man Family From

Recent Stories

Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component ..

Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component Abroad to Be Resolved in Augus ..

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon police and protesters clash on blast anniv ..

Lebanon police and protesters clash on blast anniversary

2 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Deman ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Demand Wanes - Energy Agency

2 minutes ago
 UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire A ..

UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire Amid Rocket Exchange - Spokesma ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled ..

Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled Gov't Foreign Minister - Stat ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff visits IMCTC

Chief of Staff visits IMCTC

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.