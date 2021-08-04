Man's Body Found From Canal
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:40 PM
Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station.
Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Dijkot-Tandla Road and informed Rescue-1122 and area police.
Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to area police who started investigation for his identification and search of his family.