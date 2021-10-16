Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that the some passersby witnessed corpse of a 30-year-old man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Novelty Bridge at Sammundri Road and informed them.

Rescue-1122 fished out the corpse and handed it over to the area police while further investigation was underway.