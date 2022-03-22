A corpse of man was found from Rakh Branch Canal, in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :A corpse of man was found from Rakh Branch Canal, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Tuesday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 50-year-old man floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Korian Bridge at Sammundri Road and informed the area police.

The police fished out the body and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.