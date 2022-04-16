UrduPoint.com

Man's Body Found From Canal

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Man's body found from canal

Dead body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Dead body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 26-year-old man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Jagatpur and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue team fished out the corpse and handed it over to area police which started investigation for its identification and ascertaining cause of death.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Police Station Young Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Two illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished ..

Two illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

3 minutes ago
 Medvedchuk's Wife Asks Saudi Crown Prince to Help ..

Medvedchuk's Wife Asks Saudi Crown Prince to Help Swap Husband for UK Mercenarie ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC awards 5 years imprisonment in explosive mater ..

ATC awards 5 years imprisonment in explosive material recovery case

3 minutes ago
 Salernitana beat Samp to keep hopes of survival mi ..

Salernitana beat Samp to keep hopes of survival miracle alive

3 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish Liga results

Football: Spanish Liga results

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table -- 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A table -- 1st update

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.