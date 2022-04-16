Dead body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Dead body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Sitiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 26-year-old man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Jagatpur and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue team fished out the corpse and handed it over to area police which started investigation for its identification and ascertaining cause of death.