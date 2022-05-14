Man's Body Found From Canal
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on the surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 22-GB and informed the Rescue 1122 and area police.
The rescue divers fished out the body and handed it over to area police.
Further investigation was under way.