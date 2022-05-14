The body of a man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on the surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 22-GB and informed the Rescue 1122 and area police.

The rescue divers fished out the body and handed it over to area police.

Further investigation was under way.