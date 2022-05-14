UrduPoint.com

Man's Body Found From Canal

Published May 14, 2022

The body of a man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 45-year-old man floating on the surface of water in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak 22-GB and informed the Rescue 1122 and area police.

The rescue divers fished out the body and handed it over to area police.

Further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

