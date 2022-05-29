FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from a canal in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a man aged around 25 years floating in Rakh branch canal near Gattwala and informed the rescuers.

Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police, who dispatched it to mortuary while further investigation was under way for identification of the ill-fated man, he added.