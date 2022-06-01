Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 30-year-old unknown man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal and informed the Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police which started investigation for its identification after dispatching the corpse to mortuary for postmortem, he added.