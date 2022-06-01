UrduPoint.com

Man's Body Found From Canal

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:06 AM

Man's body found from canal

Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Body of a young man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 30-year-old unknown man floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal and informed the Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police which started investigation for its identification after dispatching the corpse to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Young Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship ..

7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship to commence from June 3

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suite ..

Deputy Speaker directs CDA for urgent family suites' construction of Parliament ..

2 minutes ago
 US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific ..

US Plans to Expand Diplomatic Presence in Pacific - Senior Official

2 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drill ..

Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drilling From July

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in ..

Japanese Agricultural Unions Expect Sharp Rise in Prices for Fertilizers

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders EC to decide about notifi ..

Lahore High Court orders EC to decide about notification of new PA members till ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.