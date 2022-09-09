(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dead body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Dead body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a 40-year-old man floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal and informed Rescue 1122.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and fished out the corpse which was later on handed over to the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for its identification.