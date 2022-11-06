FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A body of young man was found from a Gogera Branch Canal, in the limits of Jaranwala Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted the corpse floating in Gogera Branch Canal near 5-Pulli Stop and informed the rescuers.

The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the area police.

The body identified as Muhammad Arif had been missing for the last two days.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.