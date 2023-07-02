Open Menu

Man's Body Found From Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Man's body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal near Tandlianwala Road in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a 35-year-old man floating on surface of water and informed the Rescue-1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police who started investigation for its identification and search of family members, he added.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Road Young Man Tandlianwala Rescue 1122 Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

28 minutes ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

43 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

3 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

3 hours ago
Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

19 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan