FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal near Tandlianwala Road in the area of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a 35-year-old man floating on surface of water and informed the Rescue-1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police who started investigation for its identification and search of family members, he added.