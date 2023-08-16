(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near 45 Adda Tarkhani and informed the Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was later on identified as Shehzad son of Sain resident of Sheroana Jaranwala.

The body was handed over to the area police while further investigation was under progress, he added.