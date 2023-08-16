Open Menu

Man's Body Found From Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Man's body found from canal

Body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Body of a young man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near 45 Adda Tarkhani and informed the Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body which was later on identified as Shehzad son of Sain resident of Sheroana Jaranwala.

The body was handed over to the area police while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Young Man Progress Jaranwala Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control ri ..

Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to control rising temperature, avert floods ..

1 minute ago
 Public gatherings, meetings, processions banned fo ..

Public gatherings, meetings, processions banned for 7 days

1 minute ago
 Elders' delegation from Kaan Mehtarzai calls on PM ..

Elders' delegation from Kaan Mehtarzai calls on PM

1 minute ago
 PMDC's council to discuss foreign graduates' conce ..

PMDC's council to discuss foreign graduates' concerns

2 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 25 in Dominican Republic explo ..

Death toll rises to 25 in Dominican Republic explosion

2 minutes ago
 One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

16 minutes ago
First lady for extensive awareness over timely dia ..

First lady for extensive awareness over timely diagnosis of breast cancer, remov ..

16 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecul ..

SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology

7 minutes ago
 Nine ACs transferred

Nine ACs transferred

7 minutes ago
 Pak-German health collaboration discussed

Pak-German health collaboration discussed

7 minutes ago
 KCDA launches environment-friendly campaign

KCDA launches environment-friendly campaign

7 minutes ago
 UAE announced the squad for NZ T20Is, Mohammad Was ..

UAE announced the squad for NZ T20Is, Mohammad Waseem will lead the UAE

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan