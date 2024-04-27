Man’s body found from canal

He body of a young man was found from a canal in the area of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The body of a young man was found from a canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body floating on surface of water in Gugera branch canal near Chak No.

214-GB and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem, while further investigation for its identification was under progress, he added.