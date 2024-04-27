Open Menu

Man’s Body Found From Canal

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Man’s body found from canal

He body of a young man was found from a canal in the area of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The body of a young man was found from a canal in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spotted a human body floating on surface of water in Gugera branch canal near Chak No.

214-GB and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem, while further investigation for its identification was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Young Man Progress From

Recent Stories

Abducted child recovered in 6 days

Abducted child recovered in 6 days

2 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic vi ..

Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..

4 minutes ago
 1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Th ..

1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minist ..

4 minutes ago
 ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel ..

ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

4 minutes ago
 Govt to help people in lighting homes by installin ..

Govt to help people in lighting homes by installing solar panels: Nasir Shah

4 minutes ago
Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle kil ..

Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle killed, other injured by security ..

1 minute ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's J ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Java island: authorities

1 minute ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.76m from 230 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.76m from 230 defaulters in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Kane hits double in Bayern win as Leipzig tighten ..

Kane hits double in Bayern win as Leipzig tighten grip on fourth

1 minute ago
 Sheffield United relegated from Premier League aft ..

Sheffield United relegated from Premier League after Newcastle rout

1 minute ago
 Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP

Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan