Man's Body Found From Canal In Faislabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

The body of a man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The body of a man was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of Jaranwala police station.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that some passersby spotted the body of a 25-year-old man floating on surface of water in canal near Shehroana bridge and informed the Rescue-1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

Later, the body was handed over to the area police who started investigation for his identification, he added.

