Man's Body Found From Deserted Place

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Man's body found from deserted place

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Body of an unidentified man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Narwala Bungalow Road and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and took body into custody which was later on dispatched to the mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation for identification and search of deceased's family was underway till the filling of this report.

