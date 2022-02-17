The body of a man was found from Motorway area in the precinct of Mureedwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from Motorway area in the precinct of Mureedwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby spotted the body of 38-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Motorway in Chak No 212-GB, and informed the area police.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.

During the initial investigation, the body was identified as Bilal Maqbool of Chak No 204-GB, who went missing along with his motorcycle a day earlier.

The police also recovered motorcycle from a nearby site while further investigation was under way.